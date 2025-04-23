Navy Officer Honored Amidst Calls for Action Post-Pahalgam Attack

The Indian Navy gathered on Wednesday to honor Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who tragically died in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Cargo Terminal, before his remains were sent to Karnal, Haryana, for final rites. Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva were present to pay their respects.

Grief enveloped the ceremony as Lt. Narwal's widow led family, friends, and fellow officers in bidding a heartfelt farewell. Her emotional tribute to her husband, remembered for his courage and honor, resonated through the solemn gathering. "He lived a good life and made us proud," she said, amid tears and tributes.

Lt. Narwal had recently married and was on leave in Pahalgam with his wife when the attack occurred. His untimely demise drew reactions from various quarters, including Haryana MLA Jagmohan Anand and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, each urging strong governmental retaliation against terrorism. Security forces have been mobilized to find those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)