Left Menu

Navy Officer Honored Amidst Calls for Action Post-Pahalgam Attack

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for Indian Navy officer Lt. Vinay Narwal, a victim of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Dignitaries and family members paid respects, while calls for decisive government action against terrorism echoed. Lt. Narwal's recent marriage highlights the personal tragedy of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:12 IST
Navy Officer Honored Amidst Calls for Action Post-Pahalgam Attack
Widow of deceased naval officer Lt Vinay Narwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy gathered on Wednesday to honor Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who tragically died in the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Cargo Terminal, before his remains were sent to Karnal, Haryana, for final rites. Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva were present to pay their respects.

Grief enveloped the ceremony as Lt. Narwal's widow led family, friends, and fellow officers in bidding a heartfelt farewell. Her emotional tribute to her husband, remembered for his courage and honor, resonated through the solemn gathering. "He lived a good life and made us proud," she said, amid tears and tributes.

Lt. Narwal had recently married and was on leave in Pahalgam with his wife when the attack occurred. His untimely demise drew reactions from various quarters, including Haryana MLA Jagmohan Anand and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, each urging strong governmental retaliation against terrorism. Security forces have been mobilized to find those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025