European Stocks Soar Amid Trump's Federal Reserve Remarks and U.S.-China Trade Hopes
European stocks surged as investors drew relief from President Trump's assurance not to fire the Federal Reserve head, coupled with signals of lower tariffs for China. A positive shift in market sentiment followed, fueled by upbeat earnings from companies like SAP and Tesla. However, economic uncertainties persist.
European stocks saw a significant rebound on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated no intent to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This move, alongside hints at lowering tariffs for China, offered investor relief, strengthening markets shaken by previous uncertainty.
Trump's comments came amidst tensions in U.S.-China trade relations, with indications of potential tariff reductions. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism for de-escalation, though formal negotiations are yet to commence.
The market's mood shifted positively as Europe's STOXX 600 increased 1.7%. In the U.S., upbeat corporate earnings boosted Tesla shares, despite missed forecasts. Safe-haven assets like gold saw profit-taking while Treasury yields indicated reduced threat perceptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
