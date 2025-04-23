Gold Prices Retreat from Historic Highs Amid Market Volatility

Gold prices took a downturn on Wednesday in the national capital, declining by Rs 2,400 to settle at Rs 99,200 per 10 grams due to a weak global trend. On Tuesday, gold prices had surged to a lifetime high of Rs 1,01,600 per 10 grams.

The All India Sarafa Association reported that 99.5% purity gold saw a drastic reduction by Rs 3,400, a day after it soared Rs 2,800 to reach an all-time high. The drop in prices followed President Donald Trump's announcement of future tariff reductions on Chinese goods.

Despite a sharp sell-off, experts suggest gold's market volatility will persist, with an expected trading range between Rs 94,000-98,000 per 10 grams. In international markets, gold retreated to USD 3,316 per ounce. With the release of key economic data anticipated, further fluctuations are expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)