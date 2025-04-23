Left Menu

Outrage and Resolution: India Calls for Action After Pahalgam Terror Tragedy

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that left several dead, including Jaipur resident Neeraj Udhwani, India's leaders vow justice and decisive action. Victims' families demand retribution, as Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh emphasize the nation's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and ensure thorough investigations by NIA.

Bhagwan Das, uncle of the deceased Pahalgam terror attack victim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam has unabatedly stirred emotions across India, following the tragic death of Jaipur resident Neeraj Udhwani. Udhwani was fatally shot while vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir, which has prompted his uncle, Bhagwan Das, to demand stringent actions against the perpetrators. The family and the Indian public are uniting to call for justice.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagwan Das expressed anguish and fervently called for immediate action against terrorists, asserting that they should face consequences irrespective of religion or caste. Another uncle, Dinesh Udhwani, recollected the devastating moment they learned about Neeraj's untimely death, highlighting the deep-seated anger felt by the family and citizens alike.

The incident has drawn national ire, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the injured victims in Anantnag. His inspection of Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow underscores the government's resolve to address the security challenges head-on. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, ensuring a robust response from the government and a thorough investigation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

