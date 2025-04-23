PURE's PuREPower Grid: Pioneering India's Renewable Energy Revolution

The electric two-wheeler company, PURE, has introduced a groundbreaking battery-based grid storage product named PuREPower, with a capacity of 5MWh, aimed at stabilizing the grid and enhancing the integration of renewable energy sources.

This new product is positioned to find applications across various sectors, including solar and wind energy projects, large commercial and industrial settings, and electric vehicle fast charging stations along highways.

PUR E's Founder and MD, Nishanth Dongari, announced plans to invest Rs 400 crore in the next 18 to 36 months to ramp up production of energy storage solutions, targeting an increase in capacity to 2.5 GWh, up from the current 250 MWh capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)