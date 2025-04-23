PURE's PuREPower Grid: Pioneering India's Renewable Energy Revolution
Electric two-wheeler firm PURE has launched the PuREPower grid, a 5MWh battery-based storage product, supporting grid stability and renewable energy integration. The company plans to invest Rs 400 crore to expand energy storage production, enhancing capacity to 2.5 GWh. This development aligns with India's renewable energy focus.
- Country:
- India
The electric two-wheeler company, PURE, has introduced a groundbreaking battery-based grid storage product named PuREPower, with a capacity of 5MWh, aimed at stabilizing the grid and enhancing the integration of renewable energy sources.
This new product is positioned to find applications across various sectors, including solar and wind energy projects, large commercial and industrial settings, and electric vehicle fast charging stations along highways.
PUR E's Founder and MD, Nishanth Dongari, announced plans to invest Rs 400 crore in the next 18 to 36 months to ramp up production of energy storage solutions, targeting an increase in capacity to 2.5 GWh, up from the current 250 MWh capacity.
(With inputs from agencies.)