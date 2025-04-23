Left Menu

PM Modi Cuts Saudi Visit Short to Tackle Pahalgam Terror Crisis

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi, cutting short his Saudi Arabia trip, to chair a Cabinet Committee on Security. High-level discussions were held, emphasizing India's zero tolerance towards terrorism, and promising a strong response against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:07 IST
PM Modi chairing meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has swiftly returned to Delhi after curtailing his visit to Saudi Arabia, following a heinous terror act in Pahalgam. On Wednesday, he convened the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting which extended over two hours at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, focusing on the terror attack response.

Notable attendees included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. In his address, Modi reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism and pledged comprehensive steps to address the situation, ensuring perpetrators face severe consequences.

In a related stance, Rajnath Singh conveyed his condolences for the loss of innocent lives, reassuring the public of stringent measures against those responsible. He emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and declared that involved parties would soon face accountability. Security assessments continue as officials like NSA Ajit Doval meet to address the Jammu and Kashmir security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

