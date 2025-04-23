PM Modi Cuts Saudi Visit Short to Tackle Pahalgam Terror Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has swiftly returned to Delhi after curtailing his visit to Saudi Arabia, following a heinous terror act in Pahalgam. On Wednesday, he convened the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting which extended over two hours at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, focusing on the terror attack response.

Notable attendees included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. In his address, Modi reiterated India's firm stance against terrorism and pledged comprehensive steps to address the situation, ensuring perpetrators face severe consequences.

In a related stance, Rajnath Singh conveyed his condolences for the loss of innocent lives, reassuring the public of stringent measures against those responsible. He emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and declared that involved parties would soon face accountability. Security assessments continue as officials like NSA Ajit Doval meet to address the Jammu and Kashmir security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)