India Responds Decisively to Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic and Economic Measures Against Pakistan

In a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India has announced crucial steps addressing Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism. On Wednesday, India declared the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty would be suspended, and the Attari integrated checkpost shut down immediately.

After a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed Pakistani nationals would face additional restrictions, including the revocation of the SAARC visa Exemption scheme for them. Furthermore, Pakistan's Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors stationed in New Delhi were designated persona non grata with an ultimatum to leave within a week.

The severe diplomatic moves also involve cutting the personnel at both countries' High Commissions. India's commitment to justice and security remains unwavering as it vows to hold accountable those linked to terrorism, asserting a firmly uncompromising stance in counterterrorism efforts.

