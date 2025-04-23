Left Menu

India Responds Decisively to Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic and Economic Measures Against Pakistan

India has implemented firm measures against Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Actions include halting the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari checkpost, and reducing diplomatic staff. Pakistani nationals are barred from SAARC visa privileges, and Indian diplomats will be withdrawn from Islamabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:50 IST
India Responds Decisively to Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic and Economic Measures Against Pakistan
MEA Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, India has announced crucial steps addressing Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism. On Wednesday, India declared the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty would be suspended, and the Attari integrated checkpost shut down immediately.

After a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed Pakistani nationals would face additional restrictions, including the revocation of the SAARC visa Exemption scheme for them. Furthermore, Pakistan's Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors stationed in New Delhi were designated persona non grata with an ultimatum to leave within a week.

The severe diplomatic moves also involve cutting the personnel at both countries' High Commissions. India's commitment to justice and security remains unwavering as it vows to hold accountable those linked to terrorism, asserting a firmly uncompromising stance in counterterrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025