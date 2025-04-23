Left Menu

Venezuela's New Oil Strategy: Exporting 'Blend 22' Amid U.S. Sanctions

Venezuela plans to export a new crude blend, 'Blend 22,' to offset revenue losses from U.S. sanctions. The country aims to attract European and Asian customers with this new grade. PDVSA is increasing production and storage as part of its strategy to circumvent sanctions and maintain oil sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:58 IST
Venezuela's New Oil Strategy: Exporting 'Blend 22' Amid U.S. Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela is set to start exporting a new medium crude blend called 'Blend 22' this month, according to trading documents. This move is part of a broader marketing strategy designed to sustain oil revenues as the country prepares for the expiration of licenses due to U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. Treasury's recent revocation of key licenses had allowed PDVSA's partners to transport Venezuelan crude to several countries. This revocation means the companies involved, including Chevron and Repsol, must cease operations by May 27, prompting PDVSA to reorganize its production and export strategies.

'Blend 22,' originating from PDVSA's Western fields, is being marketed to European and Asian buyers interested in medium sour grades. The first export cargoes have been allocated to France's Maurel & Prom, with shipments being arranged by trading house Vitol. Venezuela's attempts to refine more crude domestically are aimed at avoiding past fuel shortages exacerbated by U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025