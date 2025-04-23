Families of Pahalgam Attack Victims Condemn Vadra's Remarks

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, families of those killed have expressed their disapproval of businessman Robert Vadra's comments, which they believe politicize the tragedy. Vadra had suggested that the attack targeted civilians due to a perceived suppression of Muslims in India.

Families across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, have firmly labeled the incident as a terrorist attack without political underpinnings. In Indore, Vikas Nathaniel, the brother of slain Christian man Sushil Nathaniel, rejected Vadra's assertions and praised the government's cooperation in the matter.

Similarly, relatives of victims in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, have voiced their dissatisfaction with Vadra's stance, asserting trust in the government's efforts to maintain peace. BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh criticized Vadra's comments as indicative of a problematic mindset within the Gandhi family.

(With inputs from agencies.)