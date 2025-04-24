Left Menu

E Fund Revolutionizes Chinese Market with Landmark Dividend ETF Launch

In 2024, E Fund Management launches the first ETF tracking the CSI Dividend Value Index, amidst a historic RMB 2.4 trillion in dividend payouts in the A-share market. The new ETF expands E Fund's lineup, offering cost-effective, low-volatility dividend investments and attracting significant interest from wealth management funds.

  • Country:
  • China

In a groundbreaking development for the Chinese financial market, E Fund Management is set to launch China's first ETF that tracks the CSI Dividend Value Index. This announcement follows the A-share market's record-breaking year, where dividend payouts reached an impressive RMB 2.4 trillion, signaling robust growth and strong cash distributions.

E Fund's introduction of this new ETF aligns with growing interest in low-volatility and dividend-focused investment strategies, especially as trade tensions emphasize the value of domestically oriented sectors. ETFs like the E Fund CSI Dividend ETF and its low-volatility counterpart have gained traction by focusing on sectors with minimal overseas revenue impact.

These strategic financial products offer investors a cost-effective approach to high-dividend assets, boasting the lowest management fee rates of 0.15% annually. The surge in demand for such investment options highlights E Fund's pivotal role in shaping the future of responsible investment strategies in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

