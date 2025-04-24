Diplomacy as the Road to Peace: South Africa's Stance on Ukraine
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine after discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Ramaphosa emphasized that diplomacy is the sole pathway to achieving peace in the region.
In a recent meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa articulated the nation's serious concerns regarding the persistent conflict in Ukraine.
Following their discussions, Ramaphosa highlighted that the South African government firmly believes diplomacy is the only viable means to secure peace.
His statements underline the importance South Africa places on diplomatic efforts as the path forward amid rising tensions in the region.
