Diplomacy as the Road to Peace: South Africa's Stance on Ukraine

In a recent meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa articulated the nation's serious concerns regarding the persistent conflict in Ukraine.

Following their discussions, Ramaphosa highlighted that the South African government firmly believes diplomacy is the only viable means to secure peace.

His statements underline the importance South Africa places on diplomatic efforts as the path forward amid rising tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)