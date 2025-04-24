Left Menu

Market Uncertainty: U.S. Stocks Waver Amidst Trade Policy Shifts

U.S. stock index futures dropped as conflicting signals from the Trump administration on trade policies with China add to market uncertainty. Investors face challenges due to unclear trade stances, while airlines withdraw financial forecasts amid trade tensions. Major indexes remain negative for the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:07 IST
Investor sentiment took a hit on Thursday as U.S. stock index futures fell, driven by perplexing developments in trade policies from the Trump administration coupled with mixed corporate earnings results. This drop followed a surge in Wall Street activity on Wednesday when hopes rose regarding potential tariff reductions on China.

Despite hints of easing tariff tensions, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cautioned against expecting unilateral tariff reductions, placing the onus on constructive negotiations. The Trump administration's probe into truck imports as a security risk and planned exemptions for carmakers only intensified market ambiguity.

Companies like Southwest and Alaska Airlines reeled from the trade uncertainty, leading to withdrawn financial guidance and decreased stock values. As investors navigate this volatile landscape, significant attention is on corporate outlooks and economic indicators like jobless claims and durable goods to gauge future trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

