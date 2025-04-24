Left Menu

Grief and Resolve: Aftermath of Pahalgam Attack

The Pahalgam terrorist attack has left families in mourning and spurred calls for action. With 26 lives lost, victims' families demand justice. As India announces new diplomatic measures, Union leaders emphasize the need for strong, decisive responses. The tragedy echoes through communities, highlighting the toll of terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:16 IST
Pallavi Manjunath, wife of victim Manjunath Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pallavi Manjunath, the widow of Manjunath Rao, expressed her grief, describing the incident as a nightmare that should befall no family. During Rao's last rites in Shivamogga, she lamented the targeted nature of the attack against men.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi attended the funeral, underscoring Rao's impactful presence among friends and family. Dattatreya, a family friend, reflected on the personal loss, urging government action against terrorism. Manjunath Rao was gunned down while on a vacation, one of 26 tourists killed in the horrific attack.

The incident prompted strong condemnation from Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, advocating for severe measures. The Cabinet Committee on Security's recent meeting resulted in significant diplomatic responses, including annulling key advisory roles in embassies and withdrawing personnel, alongside the closure of the Attari Check Post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

