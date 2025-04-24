Left Menu

BSF Trooper Detained by Pakistan Rangers After Accidental Border Crossing

A BSF trooper was detained by Pakistan Rangers after mistakenly crossing the International Border near Punjab's Firozpur. A flag meeting is in progress to secure his swift return. Senior officials are communicating to resolve the issue. The India-Pakistan border is highly sensitive due to historical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:05 IST
  • India

In a cross-border incident, a Border Security Force (BSF) trooper has been detained by Pakistan Rangers after accidentally crossing the International Border near Punjab's Firozpur on Wednesday, sources confirmed on Thursday.

The trooper strayed into Pakistani territory while securing local farmers close to the border fence. Authorities quickly convened a flag meeting between BSF and Pakistan Rangers to negotiate his prompt and safe repatriation.

Sources indicate senior officials from both countries are engaged in discussions aimed at a peaceful resolution. The BSF is tasked with safeguarding India's 3,323 km border with Pakistan, a region marked by historical and ongoing security tensions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

