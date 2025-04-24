Innovative Pact Boosts Sugarcane Development in Uttar Pradesh
Zuari Industries partners with ICAR-Indian Sugarcane Research Institute to launch a sugarcane development program at Gobind Sugar Mills. This initiative aims to boost productivity and sustainability by integrating R&D and providing tailored agronomic solutions, fostering climate-resilient agricultural practices.
Zuari Industries has entered into a strategic collaboration with the ICAR-Indian Sugarcane Research Institute to spearhead a comprehensive cane development program at Gobind Sugar Mills, situated in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh.
This initiative seeks to significantly enhance sugarcane productivity and sustainability, with a keen focus on farmer engagement and the integration of research and development for strategic, long-term benefits, according to a statement from the company.
Under the new memorandum of understanding, ICAR-ISRI will provide location-specific technical expertise and project-oriented recommendations, establishing a framework for effective and cost-efficient agricultural advancement tailored to local conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
