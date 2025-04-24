Left Menu

Innovative Pact Boosts Sugarcane Development in Uttar Pradesh

Zuari Industries partners with ICAR-Indian Sugarcane Research Institute to launch a sugarcane development program at Gobind Sugar Mills. This initiative aims to boost productivity and sustainability by integrating R&D and providing tailored agronomic solutions, fostering climate-resilient agricultural practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Zuari Industries has entered into a strategic collaboration with the ICAR-Indian Sugarcane Research Institute to spearhead a comprehensive cane development program at Gobind Sugar Mills, situated in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh.

This initiative seeks to significantly enhance sugarcane productivity and sustainability, with a keen focus on farmer engagement and the integration of research and development for strategic, long-term benefits, according to a statement from the company.

Under the new memorandum of understanding, ICAR-ISRI will provide location-specific technical expertise and project-oriented recommendations, establishing a framework for effective and cost-efficient agricultural advancement tailored to local conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

