Left Menu

India Shuts Attari ICP, Curtails Border Ceremonies After Pahalgam Attack

In response to a deadly terrorism attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has closed the Attari Integrated Check Post and reduced border ceremonies, including suspending the symbolic handshake across the gates. Several Pakistani and Indian nationals were repatriated amid heightened tensions following the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:02 IST
India Shuts Attari ICP, Curtails Border Ceremonies After Pahalgam Attack
Punjab Police Protocol Officer Arun Mahal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift reaction to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has shut the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP), typically a staging ground for diplomatic border ceremonies between India and Pakistan. According to Punjab Police Protocol Officer Arun Mahal, while the gates remain closed, ceremonies persisted separately on each side of the border.

Amidst heightened security and diplomatic tensions, 28 Pakistani nationals returned to their country, while 105 Indians returned home. The Border Security Force (BSF) announced the downsizing of ceremonial activities during the retreat ceremony at key border points in Punjab, including Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki. Notably, the symbolic handshake tradition between Indian and Pakistani guard commanders has been suspended.

The Pahalgam assault claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen, prompting India to take severe diplomatic measures against Pakistan. During a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India moved to suspend the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. Declaring Pakistani High Commission officials as persona non grata and revoking visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme are among the measures taken, alongside suspending visa services to Pakistani nationals immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025