India Shuts Attari ICP, Curtails Border Ceremonies After Pahalgam Attack

In a swift reaction to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has shut the Attari Integrated Check Post (ICP), typically a staging ground for diplomatic border ceremonies between India and Pakistan. According to Punjab Police Protocol Officer Arun Mahal, while the gates remain closed, ceremonies persisted separately on each side of the border.

Amidst heightened security and diplomatic tensions, 28 Pakistani nationals returned to their country, while 105 Indians returned home. The Border Security Force (BSF) announced the downsizing of ceremonial activities during the retreat ceremony at key border points in Punjab, including Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki. Notably, the symbolic handshake tradition between Indian and Pakistani guard commanders has been suspended.

The Pahalgam assault claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen, prompting India to take severe diplomatic measures against Pakistan. During a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India moved to suspend the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960. Declaring Pakistani High Commission officials as persona non grata and revoking visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme are among the measures taken, alongside suspending visa services to Pakistani nationals immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)