India Launches Zero Measles-Rubella Campaign to Achieve 100% Immunization by 2026
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda has launched India's National Zero Measles-Rubella Elimination Campaign 2025-26, aiming for 100% immunization coverage by 2026. The effort, recognized by the Measles and Rubella Champion Award, seeks to eliminate these highly infectious diseases through a comprehensive vaccination drive and public engagement.
In a significant move towards eradicating measles and rubella, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually launched the National Zero Measles-Rubella Elimination Campaign 2025-26. This initiative, announced on the first day of World Immunization Week, represents a pivotal step in India's commitment to achieve complete immunization coverage by 2026.
Addressing the virtual gathering, Nadda emphasized the campaign's potential to offer children improved health by administering two doses of the vaccine, crucial for the elimination of these highly contagious diseases. He stressed the necessity of leaving no child behind and applauded the Ministry's recognition by the Measles and Rubella Partnership with a Champion Award in 2024.
The Union Minister urged state and local authorities to mobilize grassroots efforts and public participation to ensure comprehensive coverage, especially in remote and outbreak-prone areas. India's steadfast progress is underscored by its achievement of reporting zero cases in hundreds of districts, reflecting the nation's dedication to protecting its children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
