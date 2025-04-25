Rahul Gandhi Calls for Unity in Face of Pahalgam Terror Attack's Societal Divide

Amidst the backdrop of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, held a significant meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar. The attack has left 26 people dead, including tourists from India and Nepal, and has spurred leaders to assess the government's strategic response.

Following his visit to a hospital in Srinagar where victims of the attack are being treated, Gandhi remarked on the tragic nature of the incident. He stressed the necessity of unity among Indians to counteract what he perceived as the terrorists' intent to sow division. "My love and affection are with those who have lost family members," said Gandhi, reaffirming the opposition's commitment to support government efforts.

In a decisive turn, the Indian government has initiated strong measures against Pakistan, which it accuses of fostering cross-border terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet Committee on Security, alongside Home Minister Amit Shah, announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan disavows such actions. The Indian Army remains vigilant, conducting operations to neutralize remaining threats from the Pahalgam assault.

