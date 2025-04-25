Shahi Imam Bukhari's Impassioned Call for Unity Against Terrorism

On Friday, Syed Ahmad Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, delivered a forceful denunciation of terrorism, labeling it a "sin." His address resonated with the many worshippers who attended the prayers, where they donned black armbands in protest against the violent attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 individuals dead.

Imam Bukhari declared that terrorism is indefensible and rejected notions that such acts are representative of Islam, particularly when tactics include targeting individuals based on identity. He expressed deep sorrow over incidents, including a recent Agra attack, where victims were allegedly targeted for being Muslims.

Emphasizing that terrorism offers no solutions, Bukhari called for national unity akin to a "strong rock," transcending Hindu-Muslim divisions to preserve India's honor. Highlighting the longstanding loyalty of Indian Muslims to their nation, he stated, "The Muslims of India have always stood for the country."

Bukhari acknowledged the distress felt by both Hindu and Muslim citizens due to prevailing violence, mentioning the numerous innocent lives lost. He criticized Pakistan for allegedly nurturing terrorism in India, saying, "The terror attacks facilitated through Pakistan, resulting in the killing of innocents, cannot be justified."

He further accused Pakistan of fostering hatred within India, complicating daily life for Muslims who seek peace. "Does Pakistan have an answer for the troubles faced by Muslims in business and daily life due to such acts?" he questioned. Bukhari recounted advice he provided to Pakistani leaders, including former President Pervez Musharraf, to strengthen ties with India for shared advantage and warned about groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, said to be influenced by Pakistan's ISI.

Citing the turmoil in Kashmir, Bukhari contrasted the selective targeting of Hindus with acts of bravery, such as Adil Hussain's sacrifice to protect Hindu tourists from terrorists. He questioned media narratives that overlook such humanity and applauded Kashmiris for providing sanctuary to Hindu pilgrims and protesting terrorism through gestures like complimentary taxi rides.

"Humanity is still alive, but barbarism, from any side, cannot be tolerated," he asserted. Concluding his address, Bukhari affirmed the unwavering support of Indian Muslims for those in need, irrespective of religious affiliation, and called for unity to defend the dignity of the nation.

During the Friday Jumma prayers, mosques nationwide offered prayers for the victims of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, emphasizing the collective call for peace. (ANI)

