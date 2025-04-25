Inside Trump's Vision: Power, Economy, and Global Relations

U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview on Tuesday published by Time magazine on Friday, elaborated on the execution of presidential powers, stating, 'I think I'm using it as it was meant to be used.' Trump reflects on his 100-day presidency as 'very successful.'

Discussing economic dynamics, Trump assured, 'The prices of groceries have gone down,' though admitted energy costs remained unchanged. Forecasting U.S. economic growth, he predicted 'an explosion upward in the not-too-distant future.'

Addressing international relations, Trump mentioned discussions involving China and tariffs, along with his stance on Ukraine's geopolitical landscape. He expressed confidence in his diplomatic strategies by asserting, 'I think we can make a deal without the attack' on Iran.

