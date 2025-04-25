Left Menu

J&K Leaders Unite Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah met Congress's Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar after the Pahalgam terror attack. The leaders pledged unity against terrorism. Abdullah criticized the Indus Water Treaty, calling it unfair to J&K. Gandhi condemned the attack and urged national unity against terror-driven divisiveness.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah on Friday. (Photo/Office of CM J-K). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar. During their meeting, they emphasized the necessity for unity and resilience against terrorism. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office highlighted these efforts to maintain solidarity.

Chief Minister Abdullah also addressed the Central government's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty, labeling it as an unjust agreement for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated his stance against the treaty, stating it has consistently been unfavorable for the region's inhabitants.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited one of the attack's injured victims in a local hospital, expressing that the assault aimed to sow division within society. He emphasized the importance of national unity in overcoming terror and lamented the attacks against Kashmiris elsewhere in the country. Gandhi affirmed his party's full support to local leaders and condemned the societal divisions intended by the attackers.

