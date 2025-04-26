Odisha Minister Calls for Global Action Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a powerful statement delivered on Saturday, Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, urged global unity against terrorism, directing sharp criticism towards Pakistan. He emphasized the need for decisive international action following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indian nationals, marking one of the deadliest assaults since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

Speaking to ANI, Pujari asserted, "Enough is enough. The fight against terrorism is not confined to India; it has evolved into a global challenge." He pushed for a concerted effort to "break the backbone of Pakistan," branding it "the most uncivilized country." Despite past efforts like the surgical strike, Pujari felt that Pakistan remains unchanged, underscoring the need for a decisive end to its terror activities.

Following the attack, the Indian government implemented stringent diplomatic measures against Pakistan. These included closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and recalling defense advisors. The Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, announced these actions, emphasizing India's intent to recalibrate its stance towards Pakistan and re-evaluate bilateral agreements, including halting the Indus Waters Treaty.

