Left Menu

Odisha Minister Calls for Global Action Post Pahalgam Terror Attack

Odisha's Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari demands unified international action against terrorism, targeting Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, including 25 Indians. Following the incident, India took stern diplomatic steps against Pakistan, including expelling Pakistani military advisors and suspending treaties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:04 IST
Odisha Minister Calls for Global Action Post Pahalgam Terror Attack
Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful statement delivered on Saturday, Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, urged global unity against terrorism, directing sharp criticism towards Pakistan. He emphasized the need for decisive international action following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including 25 Indian nationals, marking one of the deadliest assaults since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

Speaking to ANI, Pujari asserted, "Enough is enough. The fight against terrorism is not confined to India; it has evolved into a global challenge." He pushed for a concerted effort to "break the backbone of Pakistan," branding it "the most uncivilized country." Despite past efforts like the surgical strike, Pujari felt that Pakistan remains unchanged, underscoring the need for a decisive end to its terror activities.

Following the attack, the Indian government implemented stringent diplomatic measures against Pakistan. These included closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals, and recalling defense advisors. The Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, announced these actions, emphasizing India's intent to recalibrate its stance towards Pakistan and re-evaluate bilateral agreements, including halting the Indus Waters Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025