Nadda Prays for Strength at Ganpati Mandir Amidst Pahalgam Crisis

Union Minister JP Nadda offered prayers at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune, seeking divine strength for India following the brutal Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Meanwhile, crackdowns on suspects continue as tensions rise across the Line of Control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 10:55 IST
Union Minister JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister JP Nadda visited the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune to offer prayers, seeking wisdom and strength from Lord Ganesha for India in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that took 26 lives.

Emphasizing India's resolve, Nadda assured that a 'befitting reply' to the attack would be executed under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, while praying for the Prime Minister's strength.

In continued security operations, authorities demolished the homes of suspects involved in the tragedy as Indo-Pak tensions mount, with the Pakistan Army's cross-border firing eliciting a firm Indian response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

