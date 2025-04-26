Nadda Prays for Strength at Ganpati Mandir Amidst Pahalgam Crisis

Union Minister JP Nadda visited the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir in Pune to offer prayers, seeking wisdom and strength from Lord Ganesha for India in the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that took 26 lives.

Emphasizing India's resolve, Nadda assured that a 'befitting reply' to the attack would be executed under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, while praying for the Prime Minister's strength.

In continued security operations, authorities demolished the homes of suspects involved in the tragedy as Indo-Pak tensions mount, with the Pakistan Army's cross-border firing eliciting a firm Indian response.

(With inputs from agencies.)