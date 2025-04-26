Left Menu

Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu W Bhatia visited the family of Lt. Vinay Narwal, a Pahalgam terror attack victim, in Karnal. Bhatia expressed condolences and urged strict action against the attackers. Lt Narwal's widow bid an emotional farewell at the military ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:57 IST
Emotional Farewell for Naval Officer Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack
Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu W Bhatia (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt moment, Haryana State Commission for Women Chairperson Renu W Bhatia visited the family of Lt. Vinay Narwal in Karnal, expressing her condolences to the bereaved kin of the Pahalgam terror attack victim. Lt. Narwal was tragically among the 26 individuals killed in this heinous act.

Speaking to the press, Bhatia remarked how the pain of loss resonated deeply with her, sharing that it took her back to her own childhood experience with familial tragedy. She issued a strong appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging decisive action against those responsible for the attack to prevent further suffering for women and daughters.

Tragedy struck the family shortly after Lt. Narwal's wedding this April. His grieving widow, amidst the ceremonial farewell of her late husband, voiced her profound sorrow and pride, recalling his life of dignity and courage. 'He lived a good life. He made us proud,' she tearfully stated during the solemn military service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

