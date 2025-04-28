Estonia Releases Sanctioned Oil Tanker 'Kiwala'
Estonia released the oil tanker Kiwala after detaining it for lacking a valid flag. The tanker, part of a 'shadow fleet,' was initially held on April 11 by the Estonian navy while heading to Russia. Djibouti confirmed its registry, allowing its release until May 7.
Estonian authorities have freed the oil tanker Kiwala, which had been detained for sailing without a valid country flag and was listed on an EU sanctions list.
The tanker was apprehended by the Estonian navy on April 11 as it headed to Russia. It is suspected of being part of a 'shadow fleet' that includes older vessels used to skirt international sanctions by transporting crude oil without regulation or insurance from recognized Western firms.
When seized, Kiwala was flying Djibouti's flag, although Djibouti disclaimed it was registered with them. It was released following Djibouti's confirmation of its temporary registration until May 7, according to Estonia's Transport Authority. Currently, the vessel is anchored near Russia's Ust-Luga port, data shows.
(With inputs from agencies.)
