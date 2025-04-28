Dialogue Over Discord: Saifuddin Soz Advocates Peace Between India and Pakistan

In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, former Union Minister and Congress leader Saifuddin Soz has called for a renewed focus on dialogue between India and Pakistan. Speaking to ANI, Soz suggested that India temporarily accept Pakistan's denial of involvement and rely on investigative agencies to uncover the truth.

Soz emphasized the significance of dialogue, opposing military solutions and underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive stance on the incident. He urged Indians to support the PM's viewpoint, noting that as a democratic nation, the government's collective decision will guide the response.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Congress leaders for statements he deemed divisive. Prasad accused them of undermining the government's united front against terrorism, urging maturity and solidarity during the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)