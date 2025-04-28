Left Menu

BRS MLC Kavitha Calls for Ceasefire in Chhattisgarh Amid Rising Tensions

BRS MLC Kavitha urges the Indian government to cease Operation Kagar in Chhattisgarh, advocating for a political solution to Naxalism through dialogue. Her call follows the discovery of IEDs, and recent injuries of security personnel, underscoring the volatile situation in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:19 IST
BRS MLC Kavitha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kavitha has made an urgent appeal to the central government, highlighting the need for a halt in Operation Kagar, being conducted in Chhattisgarh. In her statement to ANI, she emphasized the importance of addressing the Naxalism issue through dialogue rather than force.

Kavitha asserted that a ceasefire should be declared immediately and Naxalites invited for talks. Expressing her belief, she said, "India must find a political solution to Naxalism." Her appeal for dialogue aims to garner support from all political parties across the country.

Simultaneously, heightened tensions were evident as the Chhattisgarh District Reserve Guard uncovered multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and related materials in the Salhebhat forests. Authorities reported minor injuries of two security personnel from separate IED blasts in the Bijapur district, who are currently in stable condition and receiving necessary medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

