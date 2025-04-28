Saudi Arabia Donates 138 Metric Tons of Dates to Support Somalia’s Hunger Crisis

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has warmly welcomed a generous donation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has provided 138 metric tons of nutrient-rich dates through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief). This vital shipment will be incorporated into WFP’s emergency food baskets, directly benefiting some of the most vulnerable populations in Somalia.

Somalia's Growing Hunger Crisis

Somalia is currently grappling with an alarming food security crisis. According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update released in March, an estimated 4.6 million Somalis are projected to face crisis-level or worse hunger conditions by June 2025. Drought conditions, ongoing conflict, and surging food prices are severely affecting livelihoods, displacing families, disrupting agriculture, and escalating humanitarian needs across the country.

The WFP has sounded the alarm on the need for urgent intervention to prevent further deterioration. Limited funding continues to challenge WFP’s ability to sustain its lifesaving operations, making timely contributions like this all the more critical.

A Timely and Culturally Significant Contribution

The 138 metric tons of dates, valued at approximately US$388,000, will enhance WFP’s emergency food baskets by providing essential nutrition to over 200,000 Somalis facing the most extreme levels of food insecurity. Dates are not only a high-energy food packed with vital nutrients like fiber, potassium, and iron, but they also hold deep cultural and religious significance in Somalia and across the Islamic world, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

“This support is a vital boost as WFP faces limited funding for our lifesaving operations in Somalia,” said El-Khidir Daloum, WFP’s Country Director in Somalia. “We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which strengthens our ability to deliver nutritious food assistance at a time when food insecurity is expected to rise.”

Strengthening Partnerships for Long-Term Impact

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, has been a steadfast partner in Somalia’s humanitarian efforts. “KSrelief remains dedicated to working alongside partners like WFP to provide assistance and relief to those facing hardship,” said Mr. Yazeed Abdullah Hamoud, Director of KSrelief’s Africa branch. “This donation reflects our continued support for the people of Somalia and our shared vision of alleviating hunger.”

Since 2022, KSrelief has contributed approximately US$8.5 million towards WFP’s initiatives in Somalia, with a focus on food security, nutrition support, and resilience-building activities. The ongoing collaboration between KSrelief and WFP highlights the importance of international solidarity in addressing humanitarian crises, and demonstrates the critical role that timely, targeted aid plays in preventing famine and reducing malnutrition in vulnerable regions.

Looking Ahead: Continued Support Needed

As Somalia’s food crisis deepens, the WFP continues to call for greater international assistance to fill the growing funding gaps. Without increased support, millions remain at risk of slipping into deeper hunger and malnutrition.

This latest donation from Saudi Arabia serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the global responsibility to act swiftly and decisively in the face of humanitarian emergencies. With more contributions from governments, organizations, and individuals worldwide, it is possible to mitigate the worst impacts of hunger and build a stronger, more resilient Somalia.