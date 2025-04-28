Left Menu

India Puts Indus Waters Treaty in Abeyance Following Pahalgam Attack

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami supports India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the treaty's suspension is part of a broader strategy against Pakistan's cross-border terrorism involvement.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant geopolitical move, India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty has been applauded by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who called it a bold action under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The move follows a wave of cross-border terrorism incidents attributed to Pakistan.

Established in 1960 after extensive negotiations mediated by the World Bank, the treaty has been a framework for water-sharing between India and Pakistan, surviving numerous conflicts. As tensions rise, India's current tough stance, aligning with historical sentiments, reflects a shift toward more assertive policy-making.

Following the deadly attack in Pahalgam, a series of diplomatic retaliations were announced, including declaring Pakistani military advisors as persona non grata and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. This decisive action underscores India's escalating diplomatic and strategic response to Pakistani aggravations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

