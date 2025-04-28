Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Rallies for Modi's Visit, CM Naidu Champions Development

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu urges NDA leaders to warmly welcome PM Modi's upcoming visit on May 2. Emphasizing Amaravati's significance as a capital, Naidu outlines the state's development plans, tackling regional growth, employment, and industrial expansion, while addressing opposition challenges.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders to give a grand reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to visit the state on May 2. During a teleconference, Naidu emphasized the importance of making the Prime Minister's visit a significant success.

Highlighting Amaravati as a symbol of Telugu pride, Naidu expressed his vision for creating a capital that all citizens could be proud of. He detailed the NDA's commitment to decentralized development, citing the placement of central educational institutions across the state's northern, coastal, and Rayalaseema districts since 2014. Naidu explained his plans for equitable regional growth and Amaravati's role in generating revenue for the state.

Naidu also addressed concerns about farmers donating land for the capital's construction, reassuring that they would receive residential and commercial plots after full development. Emphasizing collaboration, he urged NDA leaders to inform the public about ongoing development projects and confront opposition-driven misinformation. He cited progress on key state projects, including Polavaram, a new railway zone, and the Visakhapatnam steel plant.

Further, Naidu outlined the state's economic strategies, including the establishment of industrial parks in 42 constituencies and the ambitious 'One Family-One Entrepreneur' program across all 175 Assembly segments. He announced financial support for farmers under the Annadata scheme and shared plans for Visakhapatnam's evolution into an economic capital, with significant steel industry investments enhancing Andhra Pradesh's industrial profile.

