BJP Assam Demands Ban on Akhil Gogoi, Condemns Attack on Congress MP's Car

BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia calls for barring Akhil Gogoi from elections over divisive remarks. A memorandum was submitted to the Election Commission regarding Gogoi's comments. Meanwhile, BJP condemns an attack on Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi's car, criticizing attempts to implicate the Chief Minister in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:53 IST
Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, BJP Assam Pradesh President Dilip Saikia urged that Akhil Gogoi should not be allowed to contest future elections, citing his extremist communal remarks as a threat to social harmony. In a statement, Saikia mentioned that the BJP has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission regarding Gogoi's divisive statement advising Muslims against voting for the BJP.

Saikia argued that Gogoi's comments were inappropriate and insensitive, and criticized them as the peak of appeasement politics, particularly coming from a representative of the historically significant Sivasagar constituency. Saikia expressed that Assamese pride was greatly offended by Gogoi's statement, as the region once resisted Mughal invasions. Following Saikia's orders, a BJP delegation led by State BJP Vice-President Ashok Bhattarai submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission, demanding strict action against Gogoi.

Simultaneously, the BJP Assam Pradesh condemned the assault on Congress leader and MP Pradyut Bordoloi's vehicle. President Saikia rebuffed allegations linking the Chief Minister to the incident, noting that no other Congress campaigners had been similarly targeted. He suggested that discontented Congress members, deprived of election tickets, might be behind the act, and ruled out any involvement from the BJP. Saikia highlighted that the Chief Minister has initiated an investigation, warning that such acts could be tactics by Congress to smear BJP's public image.

(With inputs from agencies.)

