Delhi Police Cracks Down on Traffic Violations at IGI Airport

The Delhi Traffic Police have initiated a targeted campaign at Terminal-I of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi, aimed at alleviating traffic congestion. The specialized operation, conducted by the Traffic Police of the New Delhi Range, resulted in the issuance of 784 challans to traffic violators under multiple legal provisions.

Recognizing IGI Airport as one of India's busiest airports, handling thousands of travelers daily, the operation focused on mitigating the challenging traffic conditions frequently encountered at Terminal I. This initiative highlights the ongoing efforts to streamline traffic flow and facilitate smoother travel experiences for passengers.

Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic (Zone-II), revealed that the operation stemmed from observations made by Rajiv Rawal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), New Delhi Range. Rawal noted that illegal parking by private taxis, cabs, auto-rickshaws (TSRs), and private vehicles severely narrowed the carriageway, complicating the boarding and deboarding processes for airport passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)