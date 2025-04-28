Court Clears Congress Amidst CWG Corruption Claims

In a significant development on Monday, a Delhi court accepted the Enforcement Directorate's closure report, effectively dismissing money laundering allegations tied to the Commonwealth Games (CWG). This legal win has prompted the Congress party to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of spreading false accusations intended to tarnish their image.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that they perpetuated myths about corruption involving Congress leaders like Dr. Manmohan Singh and Sheila Dixit to mislead the nation and deflect attention from their parties' inadequacies.

The court's acceptance of the closure report is seen as a political indictment of the BJP's strategy of promoting misleading narratives. The collapse of these accusations, initially involving figures like Suresh Kalmadi and Lalit Bhanot, underscores a failure to establish evidence of money laundering. The probe's conclusion echoes past CBI findings, solidifying this outcome as a legal and moral triumph for the Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)