Political Dispute Erupts: Congress Leaders Clash Over Pahalgam Attack Remarks

A significant rift has developed between Congress members Shashi Tharoor and Udit Raj, sparked by Tharoor's support for the central government's handling of the Pahalgam terror attack. Tharoor noted that "no country has 100 percent foolproof intelligence," prompting Raj to question his political alignment and allegiance.

Raj, escalating the dispute, implied that Tharoor might be influenced by fear of government agencies such as the ED, CBI, and Income Tax. Raj further criticized Tharoor's apparent praise of Prime Minister Modi's meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump, challenging his loyalty to the Congress party.

In response, Tharoor emphasized his independence as a politician, clarifying that he is not a spokesperson for the BJP or any other party and speaks solely for himself. The tension highlights internal challenges within Congress as members debate responses to national security incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)