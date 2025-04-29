North Sikkim Adopts New Traffic Timings Amid Mudslides
In response to relentless rainfall and mudslides, North Sikkim orders new vehicular movement timings on Sankalang Bailey Bridge, effective April 30. Tourist vehicle restrictions aim to improve safety. Only light vehicles under 12 tons allowed, with penalties for violators.
The Office of the Superintendent of Police in Mangan District, North Sikkim, has enforced new vehicular movement timings via Sankalang, following ongoing heavy rainfall and mudslides. This initiative, effective from April 30, mandates that tourist vehicles traveling from Gangtok to Mangan or Chungthang must cross Sankalang by 2:00 PM.
The directive further stipulates that vehicles traveling from Chungthang to Gangtok should pass the Sankalang Bailey Bridge by 3:30 PM. These changes aim to enhance safety amid adverse weather. The press release emphasizes, "No tourist vehicle shall be allowed to proceed after these hours."
Additionally, only light vehicles weighing less than 12 tons, including cargo, are permitted to use the bridge, with heavy vehicles being strictly prohibited until further notice. Violators of this order will face strict legal action as stated under relevant laws, ensuring compliance for public safety.
