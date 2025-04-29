Left Menu

Political Firestorm: BJP and Congress Clash Over Pahalgam Terror Attack Remarks

BJP's Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule slammed Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar for controversial remarks on Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26. While Wadettiwar questioned the religious motives of terrorists, Bawankule called his comments shameful. Wadettiwar later emphasized unity and Congress's support for government actions against Pakistan. The incident sparked political tensions.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tension between BJP and Congress intensified on Tuesday after Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule condemned Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for his comments on the Pahalgam terror attack. Bawankule labeled Wadettiwar's statement as "shameful" and "insensitive," highlighting that Prime Minister Modi will address Pakistan's actions.

Wadettiwar had questioned whether terrorists considered religion before attacking, which led to a heated debate. He later clarified that the intent of such terrorist actions was to destabilize the nation and sow discord between religious communities. In response, Bawankule emphasized national unity and support for Modi's stance against Pakistan.

The attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in 26 casualties, including a Nepali national, primarily targeting tourists. Wadettiwar reiterated the commitment of Congress to cooperate with any measures taken by the central government, praising local guides and drivers for prioritizing humanity over religion amidst the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

