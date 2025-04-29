Left Menu

Global Decoupling: The Biggest Threat to Financial Markets

Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway's $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund, warns of a fragmented world economy, posing risks of low growth and high inflation. Despite volatility, markets remain flat, while resilient companies can withstand pricing pressures. Tangen fosters AI in fund operations for effective management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:32 IST
Global Decoupling: The Biggest Threat to Financial Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global economy is facing the risk of fragmentation, presenting significant threats to financial markets, according to Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway's $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund. This decoupling scenario could lead to low economic growth and high inflation, creating increased market uncertainty.

In an interview, Tangen expressed concerns over various ongoing conflicts—hot, cold, trade, and tech wars—between superpowers. These tensions contribute to economic friction and potential market destabilization. Despite recent volatility, the markets have remained unchanged over the year, defying expectations.

The focus now shifts to companies' ability to handle price pressures, either through competitive pricing strategies or supply chain flexibility. Tangen is committed to enhancing fund operations through artificial intelligence, emphasizing continuous improvement in efficiency and risk management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025