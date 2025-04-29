Left Menu

Kerala Official Sparks Debate on Color Bias

Sarada Muraleedharan, Kerala's outgoing Chief Secretary, highlighted a recent derogatory remark regarding her skin color by a high-profile individual, fueling social media debate on color bias. Despite the absence of an apology from the individual, many have voiced their support for Muraleedharan's stance against discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:46 IST
Kerala's outgoing Chief Secretary, Sarada Muraleedharan, addressed a controversial remark about her skin color made by a high-profile individual. While she refrained from naming the person, Muraleedharan emphasized the need to confront societal color and gender biases.

The derogatory comment, comparing her work to that of her husband and former Chief Secretary V Venu, sparked heated discussion on social media. In a TV interview, Muraleedharan advocated for challenging deeply ingrained prejudices.

Though the individual has not apologized, Muraleedharan has received widespread support, with many sharing similar experiences of discrimination and bias. A Jayathilak is set to succeed Muraleedharan as Chief Secretary on April 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

