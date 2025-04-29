Economic Growth in Serbia Threatened by Unrest and Decline in Tourism
Serbia's economic growth is projected to decelerate to 2.1% in the first quarter due to a significant decline in tourism following anti-government protests. These protests erupted after a fatal accident in Novi Sad, resulting in corruption allegations. The World Bank adjusted Serbia's growth forecast amid global economic uncertainties.
Serbia's President, Aleksandar Vucic, announced a projected slowdown in economic growth to 2.1% for the first quarter, attributing the slump to a steep decline in tourism following anti-government protests. These demonstrations were sparked by the death of 16 individuals when a railway station roof collapsed, drawing concerns over corruption and negligence.
The protests expanded to include various societal groups, posing a significant challenge to Vucic's long-standing rule of 12 years. He noted the tourism sector's 22.8% downturn as a direct result of widespread blockades and actions perceived as destruction, both from within and outside Serbia. 'Achieving the planned 3.5%-3.6% growth for the year will be challenging,' he remarked.
The World Bank, in its Western Balkan report, revised Serbia's growth forecast from 4.2% to 3.5%, citing global trade uncertainties and an economic slowdown, especially in the euro zone. The Statistics Bureau's Q1 growth estimate is expected shortly, providing further insight into the nation's economic trajectory.
