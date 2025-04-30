Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Trade Policy Shifts and Corporate Earnings

U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday under volatile trading conditions as investors evaluated corporate earnings and trade policy changes. Progress on trade with Japan and India was noted, while Trump's new tariffs impacted auto manufacturers and broader economic data. Key economic reports and earnings are anticipated later this week.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday following a volatile session, where investors digested corporate earnings and shifting trade policies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of China's potential job losses due to tariffs while highlighting progress in trade relations with Japan and India.

The ongoing global trade war, initiated by U.S. tariffs under President Trump's administration, has raised concerns about slowing economic growth. On the automotive front, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed President Trump would sign an order granting automakers temporary relief from a 25% tariff, though shares showed little immediate reaction.

The Dow Jones saw gains led by Honeywell and Sherwin-Williams, while Coca-Cola also advanced after surpassing revenue expectations. Despite unsettling economic signals like a widened trade deficit and dipping consumer confidence, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed promising gains, with the market looking ahead to upcoming economic data and earnings reports.

