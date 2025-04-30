India Enforces Deadline for Pakistani Nationals to Exit Amid Rising Tensions
A total of 786 Pakistani nationals have left India within six days through the Attari-Wagah border following a government mandate. Meanwhile, 1376 Indian nationals have returned from Pakistan as tensions escalate after a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, prompting advisories against travel to Pakistan.
In a significant move following heightened tensions, India has mandated the departure of Pakistani nationals by April 27. A senior official confirmed the exit of 786 Pakistanis via the Attari-Wagah border over six days starting April 24, while 1376 Indian nationals made their return from Pakistan during the same period.
The directive comes in response to a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. Subsequently, the Indian government issued a strong advisory against traveling to Pakistan and urged those presently in the neighboring country to expedite their return.
Efforts to identify and process further departures are underway, with Pakistani nationals leaving primarily through indirect routes due to the absence of direct flights. Official clarifications exclude long-term and diplomatic visas from the 'Leave India' notice, while a comprehensive verification drive seeks to address any overstays beyond April 29.
