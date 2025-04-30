Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes During Chandanotsavam Festival: Seven Devotees Dead

Seven devotees died when a temple wall collapsed during the Chandanotsavam festival in Visakhapatnam. The Andhra Pradesh government is set to investigate the tragic incident, which occurred early in the morning in heavy rain. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences and announced compensation for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:51 IST
Former BJP MLC Madhav (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam, seven devotees lost their lives following the collapse of a 20-foot-long wall. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., amid heavy rainfall, causing a dark cloud over the celebratory event.

Former BJP MLC Madhav described the situation as "unfortunate" and confirmed that the government would conduct a thorough investigation. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims' families via a post on 'X'.

Rescue operations are being actively conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force. Andhra Pradesh's Home and Disaster Management Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, visited the site, emphasizing that all precautions had been observed but the incident was an unfortunate accident. Further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

