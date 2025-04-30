Tragedy Strikes During Chandanotsavam Festival: Seven Devotees Dead

In a tragic turn of events during the Chandanotsavam festival at the Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Visakhapatnam, seven devotees lost their lives following the collapse of a 20-foot-long wall. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., amid heavy rainfall, causing a dark cloud over the celebratory event.

Former BJP MLC Madhav described the situation as "unfortunate" and confirmed that the government would conduct a thorough investigation. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed his sorrow over the incident and extended his condolences to the victims' families via a post on 'X'.

Rescue operations are being actively conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force. Andhra Pradesh's Home and Disaster Management Minister, Vangalapudi Anitha, visited the site, emphasizing that all precautions had been observed but the incident was an unfortunate accident. Further updates are awaited.

