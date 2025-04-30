Junagadh Crackdown: Authorities Clear Encroachments Amidst Tense Police Presence

The district administration in Junagadh launched a successful operation to remove 59 illegal encroachments near the historic Uparkot Fort extension, with strong police support ensuring order during the work.

According to Junagadh SDM Charansinh Gohil, the demolition of illegal structures followed prior notices ignored by residents. This decisive action reflects the administration's firm stance against unauthorized developments.

In parallel, statewide initiatives target illegal immigration, specifically focusing on Bangladeshi nationals in Gujarat. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's aggressive demolition campaign at Chandola Lake, supported by a massive police deployment and equipment, was part of this broader effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)