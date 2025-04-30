Left Menu

CM Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur Visit: Inaugurations, Allegations, and Development Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhnath Temple, addressed public grievances, and inaugurated 'Poshan Pakhwada 2025'. He highlighted Gorakhpur's transformation with infrastructural developments while criticizing SP and Congress for divisive politics. He accused them of undermining national unity following a terror attack in Pahalgam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:35 IST
CM Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur Visit: Inaugurations, Allegations, and Development Initiatives
CM Yogi interacting with the public (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, where he visited the Gorakhnath Temple and conducted a Janata Darshan to listen to public grievances and review issues faced by citizens. CM Yogi was spotted engaging with children and feeding birds at the temple premises.

A day prior, on Tuesday, CM Yogi inaugurated 'Poshan Pakhwada 2025' in Gorakhpur, where he spoke about the city's remarkable transformation. He exclaimed that Gorakhpur now has excellent roads, a robust drainage system, and is home to AIIMS Gorakhpur, a key medical hub for eastern Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister emphasized the rapid pace of ongoing infrastructural projects.

During his visit, CM Yogi launched a scathing critique against the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, accusing them of indulging in divisive politics and sympathizing with Pakistan, especially in light of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He specifically condemned an SP leader's refusal to visit the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the attack, pointing out perceived insensitivity and a lack of solidarity with national sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025