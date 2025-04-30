CM Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur Visit: Inaugurations, Allegations, and Development Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, where he visited the Gorakhnath Temple and conducted a Janata Darshan to listen to public grievances and review issues faced by citizens. CM Yogi was spotted engaging with children and feeding birds at the temple premises.

A day prior, on Tuesday, CM Yogi inaugurated 'Poshan Pakhwada 2025' in Gorakhpur, where he spoke about the city's remarkable transformation. He exclaimed that Gorakhpur now has excellent roads, a robust drainage system, and is home to AIIMS Gorakhpur, a key medical hub for eastern Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister emphasized the rapid pace of ongoing infrastructural projects.

During his visit, CM Yogi launched a scathing critique against the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, accusing them of indulging in divisive politics and sympathizing with Pakistan, especially in light of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He specifically condemned an SP leader's refusal to visit the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a victim of the attack, pointing out perceived insensitivity and a lack of solidarity with national sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)