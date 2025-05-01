Left Menu

US and Ukraine Forge Economic Alliance Amid War Efforts

The United States and Ukraine have signed an economic agreement following President Trump's pressure on Ukraine to compensate for military and economic aid. This partnership aims to enhance Ukraine's investment climate and stimulate its economic recovery by mobilizing American resources and standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-05-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 04:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Wednesday, the United States and Ukraine formalized an economic agreement after President Donald Trump pushed for Ukraine to reimburse the US for its military and economic assistance.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced in a video on platform X that this agreement will enable the United States to invest alongside Ukraine, boosting the country's growth assets and transforming its investment climate.

Ukraine's Economy Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, confirmed the Washington signing and announced the creation of a fund to attract global investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

