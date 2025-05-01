US and Ukraine Forge Economic Alliance Amid War Efforts

On Wednesday, the United States and Ukraine formalized an economic agreement after President Donald Trump pushed for Ukraine to reimburse the US for its military and economic assistance.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced in a video on platform X that this agreement will enable the United States to invest alongside Ukraine, boosting the country's growth assets and transforming its investment climate.

Ukraine's Economy Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, confirmed the Washington signing and announced the creation of a fund to attract global investment.

