US and Ukraine Forge Economic Alliance Amid War Efforts
The United States and Ukraine have signed an economic agreement following President Trump's pressure on Ukraine to compensate for military and economic aid. This partnership aims to enhance Ukraine's investment climate and stimulate its economic recovery by mobilizing American resources and standards.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-05-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 04:47 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
On Wednesday, the United States and Ukraine formalized an economic agreement after President Donald Trump pushed for Ukraine to reimburse the US for its military and economic assistance.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced in a video on platform X that this agreement will enable the United States to invest alongside Ukraine, boosting the country's growth assets and transforming its investment climate.
Ukraine's Economy Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, confirmed the Washington signing and announced the creation of a fund to attract global investment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Tariffs Spark Strategic Partnership Between South Korea and Vietnam
OrthoNY and IKS Health Strengthen Partnership with AI-Driven Patient Engagement
Transforming Anganwadis: A Partnership for a Healthier Karnataka
Strengthening Ties: Malaysia and China’s Enduring Partnership
China Calls for Strategic Partnership with EU Amid Trade Tensions