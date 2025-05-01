Left Menu

Opposition Tussles Over Caste Census Credit Amid Govt Announcement

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticizes opposition parties for claiming credit on the caste census decision, probing Rahul Gandhi on Congress's historical inaction. Conversely, Rahul Gandhi supports the census and seeks clarity on timelines, discussing Telangana as a model. The government emphasizes transparency and inclusivity in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:41 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has attacked opposition parties for vying to take credit for the Cabinet's decision to conduct a caste census. Chouhan directed questions towards Rahul Gandhi, asking why the Congress, throughout its governance since independence, never carried out such a survey.

'There's a race between Congress and INDI-Alliance parties to claim accomplishment for the government's decision on the caste census,' Chouhan criticized on Wednesday evening. He argued that the nation's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, opposed caste-based reservations, and subsequent Congress leaders did not advance the issue.

Chouhan assured that the upcoming census will be transparent and effective for all demographics. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi endorsed the government's decision but pressed for a clear timeline, mentioning Telangana as a national model for such enumeration. The Cabinet's decision, as noted by the Information Minister, underscores a commitment to societal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

