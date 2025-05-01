Odisha's Missing Women Crisis: Congress Demands Action

In a pressing matter concerning Odisha's missing women and young girls, Congress Chief Bhakta Charan Das has voiced serious apprehensions, calling for immediate action. Addressing the issue on Wednesday, Das emphasized the need to empower women and raise public awareness, proposing to train 100 women to fight for their own safety.

Last month, Congress leader Pawan Khera highlighted the alarming statistics, alleging governmental negligence and suppressive tactics. "It is shocking that in the BJD's last five years, 44,000 women and young girls disappeared, and under BJP, in just eight months, 20,000 went missing," Khera said, criticizing the ruling parties for their silence and inaction.

Khera further condemned the government's refusal to establish a House Committee to address this crisis. He accused both BJP and BJD of a covert agreement and criticized the suspension of Congress MLAs and police actions against protesting Congress members. Reflecting on broader safety concerns, Khera questioned the whereabouts of missing girls and challenged the government on their ineffective allocation of welfare funds meant for female education and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)