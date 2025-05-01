Left Menu

Odisha's Missing Women Crisis: Congress Demands Action

Odisha Congress Chief Bhakta Charan Das, along with Congress leader Pawan Khera, has expressed grave concerns over the rising number of missing women and young girls in the state. They accuse the government of inaction and demand accountability, urging public awareness and intervention for women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:44 IST
Odisha's Missing Women Crisis: Congress Demands Action
Odisha Congress Chief Bhakta Charan Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing matter concerning Odisha's missing women and young girls, Congress Chief Bhakta Charan Das has voiced serious apprehensions, calling for immediate action. Addressing the issue on Wednesday, Das emphasized the need to empower women and raise public awareness, proposing to train 100 women to fight for their own safety.

Last month, Congress leader Pawan Khera highlighted the alarming statistics, alleging governmental negligence and suppressive tactics. "It is shocking that in the BJD's last five years, 44,000 women and young girls disappeared, and under BJP, in just eight months, 20,000 went missing," Khera said, criticizing the ruling parties for their silence and inaction.

Khera further condemned the government's refusal to establish a House Committee to address this crisis. He accused both BJP and BJD of a covert agreement and criticized the suspension of Congress MLAs and police actions against protesting Congress members. Reflecting on broader safety concerns, Khera questioned the whereabouts of missing girls and challenged the government on their ineffective allocation of welfare funds meant for female education and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025