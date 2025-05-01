Lawyer Refutes National Security Allegations Against Pakistani Woman amid Diplomatic Tensions
Seema Haider's lawyer has dismissed allegations linking her to a Pahalgam incident. He detailed her legal marital journey in India and dismissed security concerns. Meanwhile, rising tensions have led both countries to close airspace, amid increasing ceasefire violations at the Line of Control.
Seema Haider's lawyer, AP Singh, has refuted allegations tying her to the recent Pahalgam incident. In a video statement released Thursday, Singh clarified that Haider legally married Indian national Sachin Meena after converting to Sanatana Dharma and has only traveled to her in-laws' residence and a hospital within India.
Singh emphasized that linking Haider to the Pahalgam allegations is 'completely wrong.' He clarified that all necessary documents are with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and noted that their young daughter is named Meera.
In separate developments, India has closed its airspace to Pakistani registered aircraft, a decision influenced by rising tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Relations remain strained as both nations have now reciprocally blocked each other's airspace, amid ongoing ceasefire violations along the LoC.
