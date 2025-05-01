Lawyer Refutes National Security Allegations Against Pakistani Woman amid Diplomatic Tensions

Seema Haider's lawyer, AP Singh, has refuted allegations tying her to the recent Pahalgam incident. In a video statement released Thursday, Singh clarified that Haider legally married Indian national Sachin Meena after converting to Sanatana Dharma and has only traveled to her in-laws' residence and a hospital within India.

Singh emphasized that linking Haider to the Pahalgam allegations is 'completely wrong.' He clarified that all necessary documents are with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and noted that their young daughter is named Meera.

In separate developments, India has closed its airspace to Pakistani registered aircraft, a decision influenced by rising tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Relations remain strained as both nations have now reciprocally blocked each other's airspace, amid ongoing ceasefire violations along the LoC.

(With inputs from agencies.)