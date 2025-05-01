Left Menu

Lawyer Refutes National Security Allegations Against Pakistani Woman amid Diplomatic Tensions

Seema Haider's lawyer has dismissed allegations linking her to a Pahalgam incident. He detailed her legal marital journey in India and dismissed security concerns. Meanwhile, rising tensions have led both countries to close airspace, amid increasing ceasefire violations at the Line of Control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:04 IST
Lawyer Refutes National Security Allegations Against Pakistani Woman amid Diplomatic Tensions
Lawyer AP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seema Haider's lawyer, AP Singh, has refuted allegations tying her to the recent Pahalgam incident. In a video statement released Thursday, Singh clarified that Haider legally married Indian national Sachin Meena after converting to Sanatana Dharma and has only traveled to her in-laws' residence and a hospital within India.

Singh emphasized that linking Haider to the Pahalgam allegations is 'completely wrong.' He clarified that all necessary documents are with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and noted that their young daughter is named Meera.

In separate developments, India has closed its airspace to Pakistani registered aircraft, a decision influenced by rising tensions following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Relations remain strained as both nations have now reciprocally blocked each other's airspace, amid ongoing ceasefire violations along the LoC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025