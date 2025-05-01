Water War: Punjab vs. Haryana Amid Political Tensions

Aman Arora, a key leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, has openly criticized the central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for what he describes as an unfair distribution of water resources. He alleges the recent allocation of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) water to Haryana as a betrayal to Punjab.

On the social media platform X, Arora declared Punjab's commitment to protecting its water, stating, "Our water is dearer to us than our blood." His comments were echoed by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who asserted that Haryana had exhausted its share and Punjab faces severe water scarcity.

Contrasting these statements, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini challenged Punjab's stance, accusing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of disregarding prior agreements. Saini urged Punjab to prioritize cooperation over political disputes, warning that unresolved issues could lead to wider regional and national repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)