Preparation for Puri's Iconic Rath Yatra Commences with Traditional Chariot Construction

The revered tradition of constructing Lord Jagannath's chariots for the annual Rath Yatra festival has officially begun in Puri, Odisha. Initiating on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, April 30, the commencement marks the beginning of elaborate preparations for this significant Hindu event.

The Rath Yatra, or 'Festival of Chariots,' involves a grand procession where Lord Jagannath, along with siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, is paraded on ornately decorated chariots through Puri's streets. The event is set to begin on June 27, aligning with the Hindu calendar's Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Ashadh, drawing millions of global devotees.

The construction phase is a meticulous endeavor, engaging skilled artisans and craftsmen in a labor-intensive process using traditional techniques. This cultural practice mirrors the ancient rituals and customs that define the festival's profound heritage.

Progress in chariot construction coincides with extensive preparations by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration. They are ensuring seamless arrangements for the festival's execution, striving to accommodate large crowds expected in Odisha's cultural haven.

While central to Puri, Rath Yatra enjoys widespread celebrations from New Zealand to London and South Africa, illustrating its global embrace. The festival celebrates the Holy Trinity's spiritual journey, both onward and return trips, echoing Odisha's cultural vibrancy and spiritual charm.

(With inputs from agencies.)